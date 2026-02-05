(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interview: US Army Staff Sgt. Michelle A. Alvarado discusses her experience as a GAFPB participant

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk, Spc. John Garcia and Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle A. Alvarado, all-source intelligence analyst, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge medal winner, discusses her experience during the week-long event designed to challenge participants with physical and military skill assessment set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces during an interview at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 4, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk, Sgt. Gleidine I. Lebornio, edited by Spc. John Garcia)

    TAGS

    Intelligence Analyst
    GAFPB
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    173rd MBCT

