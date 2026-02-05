U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle A. Alvarado, all-source intelligence analyst, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge medal winner, discusses her experience during the week-long event designed to challenge participants with physical and military skill assessment set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces during an interview at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 4, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk, Sgt. Gleidine I. Lebornio, edited by Spc. John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 10:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|995284
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-LG908-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111514065
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview: US Army Staff Sgt. Michelle A. Alvarado discusses her experience as a GAFPB participant, by SSG Raquel Birk, SPC John Garcia and SGT Gleidine Irish Lebornio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
