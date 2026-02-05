Interview: US Army Staff Sgt. Michelle A. Alvarado discusses her experience as a GAFPB participant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle A. Alvarado, all-source intelligence analyst, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge medal winner, discusses her experience during the week-long event designed to challenge participants with physical and military skill assessment set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces during an interview at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 4, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk, Sgt. Gleidine I. Lebornio, edited by Spc. John Garcia)