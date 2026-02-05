(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard 2025 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the adjutant general of Oregon, highlights the remarkable achievements of the Oregon National Guard throughout 2025. From critical overseas deployments to homeland operations, facility improvements to competitive excellence, Oregon's Citizen Soldiers and Airmen demonstrated what it means to be Connected, Competent, and Committed. This year marked historic milestones including the Army's 250th Birthday, record-breaking retention rates, and the reopening of the Oregon Military Museum. Always Ready, Always There—see how Oregon's service of choice served the nation, state, and communities this past year.

    *This video features opening and closing remarks by Brig. Gen. Gronewold. The main narrative utilizes AI-generated voice narration of the approved script. Video also contains AI-generated visual elements including transitions and background imagery.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995193
    VIRIN: 251231-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Filename: DOD_111512984
    Length: 00:15:37
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard 2025 Year in Review, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployments
    community engagement
    Always Ready Always There
    Oregon National Guard
    2025 Year in Review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video