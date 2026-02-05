Oregon National Guard 2025 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the adjutant general of Oregon, highlights the remarkable achievements of the Oregon National Guard throughout 2025. From critical overseas deployments to homeland operations, facility improvements to competitive excellence, Oregon's Citizen Soldiers and Airmen demonstrated what it means to be Connected, Competent, and Committed. This year marked historic milestones including the Army's 250th Birthday, record-breaking retention rates, and the reopening of the Oregon Military Museum. Always Ready, Always There—see how Oregon's service of choice served the nation, state, and communities this past year.



*This video features opening and closing remarks by Brig. Gen. Gronewold. The main narrative utilizes AI-generated voice narration of the approved script. Video also contains AI-generated visual elements including transitions and background imagery.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)