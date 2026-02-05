(B-Roll) 26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995191" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Col. Ben Reid, outgoing commander, to Col. Michael Stansberry, incoming commander. Stansberry assumed command after previously serving with the G-33 at II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters, and Reid’s next assignment is at Oahu, Hawaii, where he will serve with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)