U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Col. Ben Reid, outgoing commander, to Col. Michael Stansberry, incoming commander. Stansberry assumed command after previously serving with the G-33 at II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters, and Reid’s next assignment is at Oahu, Hawaii, where he will serve with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995191
|VIRIN:
|260205-M-DC083-1001
|PIN:
|000015
|Filename:
|DOD_111512968
|Length:
|00:12:10
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, (B-Roll) 26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry, by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
