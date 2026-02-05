(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    (B-Roll) 26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Col. Ben Reid, outgoing commander, to Col. Michael Stansberry, incoming commander. Stansberry assumed command after previously serving with the G-33 at II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters, and Reid’s next assignment is at Oahu, Hawaii, where he will serve with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Length: 00:12:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    26MEU
    iimef
    Camp Lejenue
    change of command
    USMC News
    Col Stansberry

