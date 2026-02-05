Holloman and PACAF coordinate mass overseas shipment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995186" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video b-roll of contractors loading shipping containers onto trucks at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 12, 2026. More than a dozen trucks delivered more than 50 containers over 800 miles to Long Beach, Calif. in a joint effort between Pacific Air Forces, Holloman and Amentum. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)