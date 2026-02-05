(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman and PACAF coordinate mass overseas shipment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    Video b-roll of contractors loading shipping containers onto trucks at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 12, 2026. More than a dozen trucks delivered more than 50 containers over 800 miles to Long Beach, Calif. in a joint effort between Pacific Air Forces, Holloman and Amentum. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995186
    VIRIN: 260112-F-AS732-1008
    Filename: DOD_111512902
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman and PACAF coordinate mass overseas shipment, by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video