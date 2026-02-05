The premiere edition of AFIMSC "Around The Globe" showcases how the center fuels mission success, from supporting elite Airmen in the World Class Athlete Program to preparing JBSA-Randolph for the T-7A Red Hawk beddown. This update also highlights critical infrastructure progress, including the rigorous watertight testing of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s iconic Cadet Chapel restoration. Together, these milestones demonstrate AFIMSC’s commitment to sustaining installations and enabling readiness across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux).
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995173
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-HE309-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111512686
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
