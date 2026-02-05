Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The premiere edition of AFIMSC "Around The Globe" showcases how the center fuels mission success, from supporting elite Airmen in the World Class Athlete Program to preparing JBSA-Randolph for the T-7A Red Hawk beddown. This update also highlights critical infrastructure progress, including the rigorous watertight testing of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s iconic Cadet Chapel restoration. Together, these milestones demonstrate AFIMSC’s commitment to sustaining installations and enabling readiness across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux).