    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The premiere edition of AFIMSC "Around The Globe" showcases how the center fuels mission success, from supporting elite Airmen in the World Class Athlete Program to preparing JBSA-Randolph for the T-7A Red Hawk beddown. This update also highlights critical infrastructure progress, including the rigorous watertight testing of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s iconic Cadet Chapel restoration. Together, these milestones demonstrate AFIMSC’s commitment to sustaining installations and enabling readiness across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux).

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995173
    VIRIN: 260205-F-HE309-9001
    Filename: DOD_111512686
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFIMSC, WCAP, T-7A Red Hawk, Around The Globe, World Class Athlete Program, Chapel Restoration

