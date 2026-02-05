(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Infantry Division Band wins Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence for the Fifth Time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Vincent Pfeifferling 

    Texas Military Department

    The 36th Infantry Division Band is awarded the 2025 Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence winner. Their musical achievement is under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeffrey Lightsey. The Lone Star Band and its citizen soldiers continue to be the most visible public element of the Texas Military Forces, representing the Texas Army National Guard in both military and civilian events across the great state of Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995152
    VIRIN: 260122-F-VA318-1585
    Filename: DOD_111512226
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Infantry Division Band wins Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence for the Fifth Time, by 2nd Lt. Vincent Pfeifferling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Always Ready Always There
    Texas Military Department
    36th ID Band
    Lone Star Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video