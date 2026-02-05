36th Infantry Division Band wins Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence for the Fifth Time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 36th Infantry Division Band is awarded the 2025 Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence winner. Their musical achievement is under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeffrey Lightsey. The Lone Star Band and its citizen soldiers continue to be the most visible public element of the Texas Military Forces, representing the Texas Army National Guard in both military and civilian events across the great state of Texas.