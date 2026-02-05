The 36th Infantry Division Band is awarded the 2025 Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence winner. Their musical achievement is under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeffrey Lightsey. The Lone Star Band and its citizen soldiers continue to be the most visible public element of the Texas Military Forces, representing the Texas Army National Guard in both military and civilian events across the great state of Texas.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995152
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-VA318-1585
|Filename:
|DOD_111512226
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th Infantry Division Band wins Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence for the Fifth Time, by 2nd Lt. Vincent Pfeifferling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
