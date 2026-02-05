U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jeunne Victorino, administration leading petty officer for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit North Island, gives advice to those considering joining the Navy, at Naval Air Station North Island, Jan. 28. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 12:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995141
|VIRIN:
|260128-N-KM181-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111512110
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask a Navy Corpsman - HM2 Jeunne Victorino, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
