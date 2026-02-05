(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ask a Navy Corpsman - HM2 Jeunne Victorino

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jeunne Victorino, administration leading petty officer for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit North Island, gives advice to those considering joining the Navy, at Naval Air Station North Island, Jan. 28. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 12:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995141
    VIRIN: 260128-N-KM181-1002
    Filename: DOD_111512110
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    recruitment
    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
    NMRTC San Diego

