    Northern Strike 26-1 Highlights

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A highlight video of Northern Strike 26-1 held at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 26-29, 2029. Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995131
    VIRIN: 260205-Z-UY850-1001
    Filename: DOD_111512037
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 26-1 Highlights, by TSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH60 Black Hawk
    M777 155mm howitzer
    Northern Strike
    177 Military Police Brigade
    119 Field Artillery
    NS261

