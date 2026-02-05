A highlight video of Northern Strike 26-1 held at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 26-29, 2029. Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995131
|VIRIN:
|260205-Z-UY850-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111512037
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Northern Strike 26-1 Highlights, by TSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
