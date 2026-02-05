U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Kara McDonald speaks to Lithuania media observing a rocket artillery live fire exercise at Klaipėda, Lithuania, Feb. 3, 2026. The exercise marks the culminating event of the HIMARS apprenticeship program, during which the U.S. Soldiers trained Lithuanian forces in the operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the HIMARS. The event underscores Lithuanian’s investment in defense modernization, demonstrating how advanced capabilities provide credible deterrence and strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Vilnius)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 11:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|995103
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-HX593-5382
|PIN:
|202603
|Filename:
|DOD_111511537
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Ambassador Kara McDonald visits HIMARS training in Lithuania, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
