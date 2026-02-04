(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Episode 15: NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Major joins Master Sgt. Nathan Lenartowics, Class 76 student for podcast discussion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995050
    VIRIN: 260127-A-QP427-7943
    PIN: 260127
    Filename: DOD_111510820
    Length: 00:12:20
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 15: NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video