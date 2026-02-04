Ivy Sting 4 Medical Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division execute medical lanes and assess simulated casualties during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 3, 2026. The medical lanes integrated Next Generation Command and Control capabilities to synchronize medical treatment and evacuation operations, enhanced situational awareness, and improved casualty tracking across the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)