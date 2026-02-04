Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division execute medical lanes and assess simulated casualties during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 3, 2026. The medical lanes integrated Next Generation Command and Control capabilities to synchronize medical treatment and evacuation operations, enhanced situational awareness, and improved casualty tracking across the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995046
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-PN865-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111510762
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ivy Sting 4 Medical Lanes, by SPC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.