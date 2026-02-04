(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4 Medical Lanes

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division execute medical lanes and assess simulated casualties during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 3, 2026. The medical lanes integrated Next Generation Command and Control capabilities to synchronize medical treatment and evacuation operations, enhanced situational awareness, and improved casualty tracking across the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995046
    VIRIN: 260203-A-PN865-1001
    Filename: DOD_111510762
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: COLORADO, US

    #IvySting4 #4ID #MountainPost #NGC2 #FortCarson

