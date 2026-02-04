Winter Storm 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LTC Vanessa Bowman, Deputy Commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District, is the power mission commander for Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team in for the Camp McCain, MS. Through its FEMA-assigned mission, USACE is working closely with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to identify facilities that are eligible and require temporary emergency power so, if needed, communities can get critical infrastructure such as hospitals, fire stations, warming centers, or other state-run facilities back online as quickly as possible.