    Winter Storm 2026

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Christi Kilroy and Helen Wright

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    LTC Vanessa Bowman, Deputy Commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District, is the power mission commander for Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team in for the Camp McCain, MS. Through its FEMA-assigned mission, USACE is working closely with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to identify facilities that are eligible and require temporary emergency power so, if needed, communities can get critical infrastructure such as hospitals, fire stations, warming centers, or other state-run facilities back online as quickly as possible.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 16:23
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    USACE Vicksburg District
    Winter Storm 26
    Winter Storm 2026

