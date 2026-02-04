LTC Vanessa Bowman, Deputy Commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District, is the power mission commander for Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team in for the Camp McCain, MS. Through its FEMA-assigned mission, USACE is working closely with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to identify facilities that are eligible and require temporary emergency power so, if needed, communities can get critical infrastructure such as hospitals, fire stations, warming centers, or other state-run facilities back online as quickly as possible.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 16:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995036
|VIRIN:
|260203-D-CS260-9387
|Filename:
|DOD_111510651
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Winter Storm 2026, by Christi Kilroy and Helen Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.