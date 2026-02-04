Why did you become a MP?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Vincent Paloni, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks about why he became a military police officer while on shift at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 21, 2026. His role supports law enforcement operations and helps ensure the safety of the military and local community. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)



Music: “Path of the Chosen” by Grand_Project