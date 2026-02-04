(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Why did you become a MP?

    GERMANY

    01.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Vincent Paloni, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks about why he became a military police officer while on shift at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 21, 2026. His role supports law enforcement operations and helps ensure the safety of the military and local community. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    Music: “Path of the Chosen” by Grand_Project

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 14:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995014
    VIRIN: 260121-A-PT551-7430
    Filename: DOD_111510455
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why did you become a MP?, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

