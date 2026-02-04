Dogface Soldiers innovate to achieve mission success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division discuss innovations in unmanned aerial systems and electronic warfare, during Spartan Focus 2026 at Fort Stewart Feb. 3, 2026. Innovations allow the U.S. Army to stay relevant and competitive in a consistently evolving battlefield and achieve victory. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)