    Dogface Soldiers innovate to achieve mission success

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division discuss innovations in unmanned aerial systems and electronic warfare, during Spartan Focus 2026 at Fort Stewart Feb. 3, 2026. Innovations allow the U.S. Army to stay relevant and competitive in a consistently evolving battlefield and achieve victory. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995002
    VIRIN: 260204-A-GV534-4968
    Filename: DOD_111510325
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    RotM Rock of the Marne 3rd ID 3rd Infantry Division
    SpartanFocus26

