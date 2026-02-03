1st Infantry Division Partners with Romanian Forces in Smardan

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division partnered with Romanian Land Forces to conduct a live fire exercise featuring the American’s M1A2 Abrams and the Romanian’s TR-85 M1 Main Battle Tanks, Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2026, on Smardan Training Area, Romania. Through realistic, combined training, U.S. and Romanian Land Forces strengthened interoperability, shared tactical knowledge, and enhance combat readiness. The joint live-fire exercise contributed directly to NATO’s collective defense posture and reinforced security in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Pacheco Alvarez).
|01.30.2026
|02.04.2026 07:30
|Video Productions
|994947
|260202-A-QU182-1000
|DOD_111509614
|00:01:00
|SMARDAN, RO
|1
|1
