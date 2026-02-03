1st Infantry Division Partners with Romanian Forces in Smardan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division partnered with Romanian Land Forces to conduct a live fire exercise featuring the American’s M1A2 Abrams and the Romanian’s TR-85 M1 Main Battle Tanks, Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2026, on Smardan Training Area, Romania. Through realistic, combined training, U.S. and Romanian Land Forces strengthened interoperability, shared tactical knowledge, and enhance combat readiness. The joint live-fire exercise contributed directly to NATO’s collective defense posture and reinforced security in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Pacheco Alvarez).