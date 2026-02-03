(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Infantry Division Partners with Romanian Forces in Smardan

    SMARDAN, ROMANIA

    01.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division partnered with Romanian Land Forces to conduct a live fire exercise featuring the American’s M1A2 Abrams and the Romanian’s TR-85 M1 Main Battle Tanks, Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2026, on Smardan Training Area, Romania. Through realistic, combined training, U.S. and Romanian Land Forces strengthened interoperability, shared tactical knowledge, and enhance combat readiness. The joint live-fire exercise contributed directly to NATO’s collective defense posture and reinforced security in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Pacheco Alvarez).

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 07:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994947
    VIRIN: 260202-A-QU182-1000
    Filename: DOD_111509614
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SMARDAN, RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

