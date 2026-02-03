Free Your Mind With AFN GO

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) – A promotional video for AFN Go filmed at American Forces Network Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 01:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994931
|VIRIN:
|260129-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111509384
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
