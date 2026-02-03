Free Your Mind With AFN GO

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) – A promotional video for AFN Go filmed at American Forces Network Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 01:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994931
    VIRIN: 260129-N-MH959-1001
    Filename: DOD_111509384
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP

    PSA
    Parody
    AFN GO
    AFN Go app
    AFN
    AFN Sasebo

