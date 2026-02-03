Pacific Update - Yokota Cookie Crunch - No Graphics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Pacific Update covers the Yokota Cookie Crunch Event, where Carolyn McElhaney, the coordinator of the event, discusses the impact the event has on the community and the goal of the event itself.