    Pacific Spotlight - Space For Teachers - No Graphics

    JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    This Pacific Spotlight covers the Space For Teachers Program, where Doc. Michael Pope, an instructor at Zama Middle/High School, discusses his goals and intention through the program.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994828
    VIRIN: 251211-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507849
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - Space For Teachers - No Graphics, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Teachers
    school
    AFN
    Space For Teachers

