U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute company attacks support using a VXE-30 Stalker unmanned aerial system during a live-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994825
|VIRIN:
|260201-M-KJ570-1127
|Filename:
|DOD_111507806
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
Downloads: 1
|1
High-Res. Downloads: 1
|1
This work, 3rd LCT sUAS Marines provide support for company attacks at PTA B-roll, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
