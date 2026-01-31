B-ROLL: Coast Guard rescues three hunters stranded in Southern California Louisiana swamp

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 helicopter crew rescues three duck hunters after their boat ran aground in the Biloxi State Wildlife Management Area east of New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 26, 2026. This was Petty Officer Third Class Benjamin Zeigler’s first rescue mission as an aviation survival technician. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
