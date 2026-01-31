Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 12, 2025. The course was designed to address the Coast Guard's need for more qualified Firearms Marksmanship Coaches within the Great Lakes District, allowing for more certified coaches to be available at the unit-level in order to enhance member readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994742
|VIRIN:
|260113-G-NB558-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506740
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|SANDUSKY, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.