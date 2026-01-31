U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, speaks on his life story and military service in Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 22, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, now assists in leading the newly reestablished Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 10:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994740
|VIRIN:
|251122-A-UJ512-1323
|Filename:
|DOD_111506707
|Length:
|00:11:53
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Jonathan Espino English A-roll, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.