(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No Straight Path to Service; How one decision can make all the difference in someone’s life (Vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.01.2026

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video shows Spc. Alex Voong’s interview on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. For a man who’s lived through many lives, the Army has been his most fulfilling mission. Voong plans on continuing his journey, acquiring more skills and experiences, and becoming the leader he can be proud of. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994721
    VIRIN: 260202-A-KB033-9268
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111506563
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Straight Path to Service; How one decision can make all the difference in someone’s life (Vertical), by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video