No Straight Path to Service; How one decision can make all the difference in someone’s life (Vertical)

U.S. Army video shows Spc. Alex Voong’s interview on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. For a man who’s lived through many lives, the Army has been his most fulfilling mission. Voong plans on continuing his journey, acquiring more skills and experiences, and becoming the leader he can be proud of. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass)