Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe U.S. Dental Clinic talks about Children's Dental Health month, Jan. 21, 2026. National Children's Dental Health Month is observed every February to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene for children. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994714
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-IC495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506475
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHAPE U.S. Dental Clinic talks children’s dental health month 2026, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
