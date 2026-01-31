(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SHAPE U.S. Dental Clinic talks children’s dental health month 2026

    BELGIUM

    01.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe U.S. Dental Clinic talks about Children's Dental Health month, Jan. 21, 2026. National Children's Dental Health Month is observed every February to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene for children. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 09:42
    Location: BE

    SHAPE
    children’s dental health month
    Benelux
    AFN
    U.S. Dental Clinic

