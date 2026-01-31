Volunteer Organization Deliveries Supplies for Northern Mississippi in Partnership with FEMA

Friends of Disabled Adults and Children delivered supplies to help communities in Northern Mississippi. FODAC is accepting donations to help FEMA respond to medical needs from those impacted by the winter storms.
|01.31.2026
|02.01.2026 12:10
|B-Roll
|994628
|260131-O-AH964-6584
|DOD_111505687
|00:03:56
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
