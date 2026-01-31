(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Volunteer Organization Deliveries Supplies for Northern Mississippi in Partnership with FEMA

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Friends of Disabled Adults and Children delivered supplies to help communities in Northern Mississippi. FODAC is accepting donations to help FEMA respond to medical needs from those impacted by the winter storms.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994628
    VIRIN: 260131-O-AH964-6584
    Filename: DOD_111505687
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer Organization Deliveries Supplies for Northern Mississippi in Partnership with FEMA, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WinterStorm26

