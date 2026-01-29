USS Abraham Lincoln conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Carl Brashear

260127-N-MX644-2001 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2026) U.S. Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7) aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Jan, 27. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Tross)
|01.27.2026
|01.31.2026 04:08
|B-Roll
|994594
|260127-N-MX644-2001
|DOD_111505085
|00:01:00
|ARABIAN SEA
|0
|0
