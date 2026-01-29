A graduate of Ranger Class 01-26 participates in graduation demonstration. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994516
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-PJ007-6946
|Filename:
|DOD_111504275
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Social 4x5: Ranger Course Graduation Demonstration, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.