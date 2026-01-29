(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard cutter conducts icebreaking operations on the Delaware River

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Tate (WLM-560) returns to Sector Delaware Bay following icebreaking operations on the Delaware River, January 28, 2026. The William Tate is one of the Coast Guard’s 175-foot keeper-class coastal buoy tenders and the crew regularly conducts a variety of Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994496
    VIRIN: 260128-O-G0105-6922
    Filename: DOD_111503832
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Sector Delaware Bay
    Philadelpha Eagles
    Coast Guard

