    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Baltimore conducts winter ice operations in Maryland

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    The crew of a Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Baltimore 49-foot Buoy Stern Loading (BUSL) boat crew breaks ice in Curtis Creek, Maryland, January 27, 2026. The purpose of the operation was to make the creek navigable for Coast Guard assets. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994485
    VIRIN: 260127-G-NO310-4788
    Filename: DOD_111503785
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

