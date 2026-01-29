CGC Hawser Conducts Icebreaking Operations in Gowanus Canal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL-65610) conducts icebreaking operations while escorting a sanitation barge through the Gowanus Canal, supporting safe navigation during winter weather conditions in New York Harbor, January 28, 2026. Hawser is a 65-foot harbor tug homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, with a reinforced hull designed to break ice and help keep vital waterways open for commerce in the Northeast. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)