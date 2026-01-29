(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CGC Hawser Conducts Icebreaking Operations in Gowanus Canal

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL-65610) conducts icebreaking operations while escorting a sanitation barge through the Gowanus Canal, supporting safe navigation during winter weather conditions in New York Harbor, January 28, 2026. Hawser is a 65-foot harbor tug homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, with a reinforced hull designed to break ice and help keep vital waterways open for commerce in the Northeast. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994461
    VIRIN: 260128-G-G0101-5595
    Filename: DOD_111503474
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    New York Harbor
    Icebreaking
    OP RENEW
    CGC Hawser
    New York City
    (WYTL-65610) Hawser

