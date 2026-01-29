(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Norway Leads, Marines Enable: First-Ever Arctic Rapid Insertion Showcases NATO’s Sea Denial Edge

    GERMANY

    08.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines test expeditionary advanced based operations concepts in the Arctic alongside NATO Ally forces from the U.K. Royal Air Force and the Norwegian armed forces, Sept. 1-3, 2025. The Norwegian-led arctic operation was a first-of-its-kind mission to conduct rapid insertion of military assets to remote and austere location. The operation focused on NATO sea denial and maritime domain awareness capabilities and helps set conditions to quickly respond and defeat any crisis or threat to NATO allies. This video was created on Jan 30, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin, Sgt. Addysyn Tobar, and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiomachine: "Illusions" by Harry Lightfoot.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:13
    Video ID: 994446
    VIRIN: 260130-M-RT859-1001
    Filename: DOD_111503068
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    JLTV
    Royal Air Force
    Norway
    A400M Airbus
    Eabo

