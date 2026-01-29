U.S. Marines test expeditionary advanced based operations concepts in the Arctic alongside NATO Ally forces from the U.K. Royal Air Force and the Norwegian armed forces, Sept. 1-3, 2025. The Norwegian-led arctic operation was a first-of-its-kind mission to conduct rapid insertion of military assets to remote and austere location. The operation focused on NATO sea denial and maritime domain awareness capabilities and helps set conditions to quickly respond and defeat any crisis or threat to NATO allies. This video was created on Jan 30, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin, Sgt. Addysyn Tobar, and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiomachine: "Illusions" by Harry Lightfoot.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994446
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-RT859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111503068
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Norway Leads, Marines Enable: First-Ever Arctic Rapid Insertion Showcases NATO’s Sea Denial Edge, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.