2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, perform jumpmaster personnel inspections before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise on Fort Bragg, North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division perform jumpmaster personnel inspections before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Jumpmaster personnel inspections are deliberate, hands-on safety inspections of every paratrooper and every piece of equipment before boarding an aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)