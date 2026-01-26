(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, perform jumpmaster personnel inspections before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise on Fort Bragg, North Carolina

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division perform jumpmaster personnel inspections before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Jumpmaster personnel inspections are deliberate, hands-on safety inspections of every paratrooper and every piece of equipment before boarding an aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 03:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994406
    VIRIN: 260129-A-QX649-1001
    Filename: DOD_111502550
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, perform jumpmaster personnel inspections before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd airbone division
    White Devils
    AATW
    paratroopers

