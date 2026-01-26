(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HUBS: Zumba With Eri

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of December, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, December 4th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 01:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 994378
    VIRIN: 251204-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111502434
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HUBS: Zumba With Eri, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN HQ
    HUBS
    Japan
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video