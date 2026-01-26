Ivy Sting 4 4th Combat Aviation Brigade AH-64 Apache

Soldiers assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division operate AH-64 Apache helicopters during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2026. The crews leveraged the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) to share real-time data, enabling synchronization of aviation assets with ground maneuver forces through next-generation command and control systems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
