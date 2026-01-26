(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4 4th Combat Aviation Brigade AH-64 Apache

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division operate AH-64 Apache helicopters during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2026. The crews leveraged the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) to share real-time data, enabling synchronization of aviation assets with ground maneuver forces through next-generation command and control systems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)

    TAGS

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade
    TIC
    4th Infantry Division
    Ivy Sting 4

