USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) escorts motor vessel Stena Polaris through the ice-covered Ross Sea to McMurdo Station during Operation Deep Freeze 2026

USCGC Polar Star escorts the motor vessel Stena Polaris, the largest fuel tanker ever to reach McMurdo Station, through the ice-covered Ross Sea during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 21, 2026. The U.S. is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, one in which the U.S. National Science Foundation-sponsored research and science programs can be conducted for the betterment of all humanity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994313
|VIRIN:
|260121-O-G0200-5312
|Filename:
|DOD_111501384
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|AQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.