    Carderock's Waterjet Shop

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Travis Troller 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Waterjet shop is a state-of-the-art facility that delivers high precision cuts to a wide range of materials. The facility hosts advanced manufacturing technologies and a workforce committed to strengthen the U.S. maritime industrial base. The shop supports NAVSEA enterprise efforts to deliver ships on time and ready for tasking. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994309
    VIRIN: 251125-N-RT744-4275
    Filename: DOD_111501311
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock's Waterjet Shop, by Travis Troller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carderock
    NAVSEA
    Metal cutting
    waterjet
    Navy
    Maritime Industrial Base

