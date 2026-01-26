Carderock's Waterjet Shop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Waterjet shop is a state-of-the-art facility that delivers high precision cuts to a wide range of materials. The facility hosts advanced manufacturing technologies and a workforce committed to strengthen the U.S. maritime industrial base. The shop supports NAVSEA enterprise efforts to deliver ships on time and ready for tasking. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.