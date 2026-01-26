(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carderock's Metal Forming Shop

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Travis Troller 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Metal Forming shop can manipulate a wide range of advanced materials used in naval shipbuilding. The shop creates complex components with precise measurements to meet the demanding structural integrity requirements for naval architecture, strengthening the U.S. maritime industrial base. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994307
    VIRIN: 251219-N-RT744-8218
    Filename: DOD_111501280
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    shipbuilding
    Carderock
    maritime industry
    Structural Integrity
    Navy
    Maritime Industrial Base

