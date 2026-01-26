Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Metal Forming shop can manipulate a wide range of advanced materials used in naval shipbuilding. The shop creates complex components with precise measurements to meet the demanding structural integrity requirements for naval architecture, strengthening the U.S. maritime industrial base. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994307
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-RT744-8218
|Filename:
|DOD_111501280
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Carderock's Metal Forming Shop, by Travis Troller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.