Carderock's Metal Forming Shop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994307" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Metal Forming shop can manipulate a wide range of advanced materials used in naval shipbuilding. The shop creates complex components with precise measurements to meet the demanding structural integrity requirements for naval architecture, strengthening the U.S. maritime industrial base. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.