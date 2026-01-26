TSA Confirm ID - Interview clips for media

selected clips of Acting Executive Assistant Administrator Steve Lorincz answering questions about TSA Confirm ID, a new program travelers can elect to participate into if they do not have valid identification when appearing at airports. Interview conducted 1/28/26 in anticipation of the program's rollout on 2/1/26.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 13:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994306
|VIRIN:
|260128-O-KA872-6364
|Filename:
|DOD_111501268
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
