    TSA Confirm ID - Interview clips for media

    SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Bruce Milton 

    Transportation Security Administration

    selected clips of Acting Executive Assistant Administrator Steve Lorincz answering questions about TSA Confirm ID, a new program travelers can elect to participate into if they do not have valid identification when appearing at airports. Interview conducted 1/28/26 in anticipation of the program's rollout on 2/1/26.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026
    Airport
    TSA
    transportation security administration
    Real ID
    identification
    confirm ID

