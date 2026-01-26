(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USTRANSCOM: Ready, United, Decisive

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command is one of eleven combatant commands, USTRANSCOM was established in 1987, and has six unified command plans, and four component commands, all of which are ready, united and decisive. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994305
    VIRIN: 250916-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111501266
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)

