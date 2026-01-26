USTRANSCOM: Ready, United, Decisive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994305" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Transportation Command is one of eleven combatant commands, USTRANSCOM was established in 1987, and has six unified command plans, and four component commands, all of which are ready, united and decisive. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)