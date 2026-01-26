The motor vessel JoBeth Janoush locks through Dardanelle Lock and Dam (No. 10) Jan. 25, 2026, as winter weather moves across Arkansas. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock operators continue operations along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System despite snow and subfreezing temperatures. The Little Rock District maintains 308 miles of the MKARNS commercial navigation channel through Arkansas, supporting reliable river transportation year-round. Operations along the system help maximize the nation’s ability to deliver critical infrastructure and ensure commerce continues during winter storms.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994293
|VIRIN:
|260125-A-A1413-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111501093
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The motor vessel JoBeth Janoush locks through Dardanelle Lock and Dam (No. 10), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.