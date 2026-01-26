(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What does the DDS-M do to protect the Army network?

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Cyber defenders in the U.S. Army work hard to defend Army networks from cyber threats. Their weapon of choice is the Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System – Modular. The DDS-M kit consists of best-in-class commercial off the shelf hardware that packs neatly into two pelican cases for easy transport giving cyber defenders access to increased storage and compute capacity to analyze traffic on an Army network. Cyber Defenders utilize a variety of software tools that are chosen and loaded onto the DDS-M based on the mission. With the software tools, the Army has the ability to update software easily to continually enhance performance of the kit. Project Manager Defensive Cyber Operations (PM DCO) oversees the acquisition of DDS-M and delivers innovative and dominant cyberspace capabilities, as well as tailored information technology solutions for our national, joint and allied partners.

    TAGS

    Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System
    Project Manager Defensive Cyber Operations

