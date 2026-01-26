(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th AAMDC Soldiers Conduct NCO PT (Vertical)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Luis Garcia, Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens and Sgt. Dominic Pereida

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, conduct exercises during a Non-Comissioned Officer's Physical Training event at Functional Fitness ROB in Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The purpose of NCO PT was to bring the non-comissioned officers together across the command to train as a team, build camaraderie and strengthen unit cohesion (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominic Pereida, Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens and Sgt. Luis Garcia).

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 12:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994286
    VIRIN: 260123-A-AP130-6067
    Filename: DOD_111501056
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Soldiers Conduct NCO PT (Vertical), by SGT Luis Garcia, SGT Zedekiah Kitchens and SGT Dominic Pereida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

