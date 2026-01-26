Every year, the United States Navy Band features a series of short interview videos, showcasing U.S. Navy Sailors and Midshipmen to the live audience at the command’s holiday concert in Washington, D.C. In this 1st of 4 videos, Sailors debate when it is and isn’t appropriate to decorate for the holiday season, and when those decorations should be put away for next year.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 10:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|994273
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-PN185-9883
|Filename:
|DOD_111500954
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Seasons Greetings from the Fleet - #1 - Sailors Debate When to Decorate for the Holidays, by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
