(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CIWS Live Fire Exercise aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Francisco Linares Guerrero 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    251107-N-PQ411-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 7, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush test the MK-15 Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CWIS) during a live fire exercise. USS George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994248
    VIRIN: 251107-N-PQ411-1001
    Filename: DOD_111500763
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWS Live Fire Exercise aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by SA Francisco Linares Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush
    CWIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video