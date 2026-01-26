New York Harbor Coast Guard ice Breaking Operations 2026 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard ice breaking operations in the Lower Hudson River and New York Harbor Jan. 28, 2026. The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL 65610), and Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker (WLM 552) were engaged in ice breaking operations following a Noreastern storm that hit the Port of New York and New Jersey. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)