Transporting Personnel - Operation Blur B-Roll

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Delta Company 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard, respond to the winter storm at Command Sgt. Maj. Jerome M. Grollman Readiness Center, Dundalk, Maryland, January 27, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, more than 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions of the winter storm. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. La Marr Patterson).
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
