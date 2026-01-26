(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Transporting Personnel - Operation Blur B-Roll

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Spc. La Marr Patterson 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Delta Company 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard, respond to the winter storm at Command Sgt. Maj. Jerome M. Grollman Readiness Center, Dundalk, Maryland, January 27, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, more than 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions of the winter storm. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. La Marr Patterson).

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994184
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-ME349-1105
    Filename: DOD_111499681
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transporting Personnel - Operation Blur B-Roll, by SPC La Marr Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Snow
    OperationBlur
    Active Duty Orders

