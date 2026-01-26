(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Commander Visits Guard Soldiers During Winter Storm Fern

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Col. Larry Doane, commander of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, visits National Guard Soldiers supporting public safety operations in Washington, D.C., during Winter Storm Fern, Jan. 25, 2026. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994173
    VIRIN: 260125-D-D0161-1022
    Filename: DOD_111499468
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Commander Visits Guard Soldiers During Winter Storm Fern, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard,  Winter Storm Fern

