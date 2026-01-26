Hurricane Hunters fly atmospheric river mission February 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit with the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, fly through an atmospheric river over the Pacific Ocean during a weather reconnaissance mission in Feb. 28, 2025. The flights collect data on wind, pressure, temperature and humidity that forecasters use to improve predictions of heavy rain, flooding and other impacts along the U.S. West Coast. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)