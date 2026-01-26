Red Ribbon Week Arizona 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug prevention campaign, has long served as a powerful reminder of the importance of prevention, education, and community involvement. Observed annually from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, the campaign brings together schools, families, and organizations across the country to promote drug-free lifestyles and encourage young people to make healthy choices.



In Arizona, the Counterdrug Task Force’s Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach program has played an increasingly vital role in advancing the mission of Red Ribbon Week. Over the past several years, DDRO has experienced unprecedented growth in both reach and impact, transforming its approach to prevention and dramatically expanding the number of individuals it serves.