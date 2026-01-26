(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Ribbon Week Arizona 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug prevention campaign, has long served as a powerful reminder of the importance of prevention, education, and community involvement. Observed annually from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, the campaign brings together schools, families, and organizations across the country to promote drug-free lifestyles and encourage young people to make healthy choices.

    In Arizona, the Counterdrug Task Force’s Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach program has played an increasingly vital role in advancing the mission of Red Ribbon Week. Over the past several years, DDRO has experienced unprecedented growth in both reach and impact, transforming its approach to prevention and dramatically expanding the number of individuals it serves.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994148
    VIRIN: 260128-F-GP290-1001
    Filename: DOD_111499185
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Ribbon Week Arizona 2025, by SSgt Shane Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arizona red ribbon week expands reach spreading prevention awareness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    DEA
    Arizona
    CDTF
    DDRO
    Red Ribbon Week 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video