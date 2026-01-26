(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) conducts Operation Fall Retrieve

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) conduct operation Fall Retrieve on Lake Michigan, Dec. 2, 2025. Fall Retrieve is an annual operation where Coast Guard members across the Great Lakes replace larger buoys with smaller more durable winter buoys during the fall month. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Evan Kretz and Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994119
    VIRIN: 251202-G-GB631-1001
    Filename: DOD_111498904
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw

