U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) conducts Operation Fall Retrieve

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) conduct operation Fall Retrieve on Lake Michigan, Dec. 2, 2025. Fall Retrieve is an annual operation where Coast Guard members across the Great Lakes replace larger buoys with smaller more durable winter buoys during the fall month. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Evan Kretz and Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994119
|VIRIN:
|251202-G-GB631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498904
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.